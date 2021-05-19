Microsoft cancels Windows 10X, its lightweight and simplified operating system

Microsoft has confirmed that the company has decided not to release Windows 10X. For those who are unaware, the new Windows 10X operating system was supposed to get launched along with the dual-screen devices from the brand, like Surface Neo.

The Windows 10X features a lightweight and simplified user interface. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced that it has shifted focus for the operating system from dual-screen devices to single-screen laptops.

Now, the company has announced that the Windows 10X won’t get released. Instead, Microsoft will roll out some of the features into the existing Windows 10 OS. In fact, some of the features are already making their way, including better voice typing, modernized touch keyboards, new app container technology, and more.

Making the announcement, the company adds that it will “continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology” makes sense for both software and hardware in the future.

This has also created doubt about the launch of Surface Neo which was supposed to be running the Windows 10X operating system. So far, Microsoft has not confirmed if the Surface Neo device is coming or not.

Microsoft really needed to launch Windows 10X operating system to compete against the modern operating systems like Chrome OS that are lightweight and offer better performance at lower specifications.

The company previously tried to offer a lightweight Windows 10 OS in the form of Windows RT as well as Windows 10 S but both of them failed to impress users and get traction. The Windows 10X seemed promising based on the features but that too is not coming. We will have to see how the company manages to roll out its features to the existing Windows 10 operating system.

Microsoft has started rolling out a smaller Windows 10 May 2021 Update and the company is set to roll out a new update in October with major changes in terms of visuals and some other important elements.

