Battlegrounds Mobile India opens pre-registration for Android users

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the upcoming relaunch of the PUBG Mobile game, has opened up pre-registration in the country on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users, as the company had promised earlier.

While the official launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been revealed, some reports indicate that the game could go live in India sometime in early July. To know for sure, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

The pre-registration in India also offers some exciting rewards available only for Indian players. Krafton had said there will be 4 exclusive pre-registration rewards, including the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

The game will offer PUBG Mobile-like gameplay experience but with less violence, more privacy, and security, among other things. Do note that the pre-registration is only available for Android users and is not yet available for iOS users.

Krafton is focusing on privacy and parent controls for minors below 18 years old. All the user data will be stored locally in India. Minors will also be required to enter the mobile number of their parents or guardians in the game to verify parental consent.

How to Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your Android application

Step 2: Now, search for and go to Battlegrounds Mobile India application

Step 3: On the application page, click on the “Pre-register” button.

That’s it. You will now be notified when the game is launched and is available to download and play.