MediaTek Dimensity 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

MediaTek recently launched its latest chipset for mid-range devices — MediaTek Dimensity 820 which comes with 5G support. With this new chipset, the company is now taking on the likes of newer 5G mid-range devices from Qualcomm.

Here is the comparison of MediaTek Dimensity 820 with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 768G chipset. Let’s find out how they differ from each other and which one is better.

CPU Configuration

The CPU configuration of the Dimensity 820 is similar to the 800 but comes with an upgrade in terms of clock speed. Here’s what it packs:

4x Cortex A76 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz

Arm Mali-G57 MC5 GPU

On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G has following configuration:

1x Cortex A76 @ 2.8GHz

1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 620 GPU

5G Connectivity

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G comes with a 5G multimode connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. It supports all key regions and frequency bands including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM and 5G PowerSave.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 also comes with an integrated 5G modem that offers sub-6GHz performance with support for latest standards and global cellular networks. It also comes with the company’s own 5G UltraSave technology.

Display and Camera

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 comes with support for 120Hz displays for fastest response and zero-blur. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 768G also comes with support for 120Hz display and a maximum on-device screen resolution of QHD+.

For cameras, the Qualcomm chipset comes with Spectra 355 ISP with up to 64 MP camera sensor. On the other hand, the MediaTek’s processor comes with Imagiq 5.0 HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) that supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80 MP sensors.

Gaming

For an enhanced gaming experience, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G comes with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming that enhances nearly every mobile experience including camera, audio, voice and gaming, while the MediaTek Dimensity 820 comes with HyperEngine 2.0 that intelligently adjusts the CPU, GPU and memory resources to optimize power and performance.

Availability

Both the chipsets are made for upper mid-range smartphones and should be available in devices soon. iQOO Z1 5G has already been launched, becoming the first smartphone to be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC while the Redmi K30 Racing Edition is the first smartphone to come packed with the Snapdragon 768G chipset.