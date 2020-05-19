Soon after MediaTek announced its new Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC, it was confirmed that iQOO will be the first manufacturer to launch a smartphone powered by this new chipset. Later, it was revealed to be the iQOO Z1 5G.

Today, the company has officially launched the iQOO Z1 5G smartphone in China. It comes with a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen that offers 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 144Hz refresh rate which users can switch between 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, along with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which can unlock the phone in just 0.16 seconds.

In the camera department, it has a triple-camera setup on the back that includes 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP 112° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the phone features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is running Android 10 with iQOO UI and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 technolgy. The iQOO Z1 5G comes in Sky Blue, Blue Black and Silver colors. As for the pricing, it starts at 2,198 yuan (~$309) for the base model and goes up to 2,798 yuan (~$ 393) for the high-end model. The sale for the same will start from 1st June.

iQOO Z1 5G Specifications

