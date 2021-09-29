Samsung Galaxy F42 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 8GB RAM launched in India

After launching the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in the Indian market, South Korean giant Samsung has today launched yet another 5G smartphone in India, but this time it is under the F-series — Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity-V notch on top four housing an 8 MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, enabling 5G connectivity.

The device comes in two different variants based on the memory configuration — 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Both come with support for a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1 TB.

On the back, the device comes with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 3.1 on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 15W charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 comes in two colors — Matte Black and Matte Blue. The 6 GB RAM model costs ₹20,999 while the 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹22,999. However, during the initial sale through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event, the devices will be available for ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB internal; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

64 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28,N38, N40, N41, N78, N79), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

5G SA/ NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28,N38, N40, N41, N78, N79), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India