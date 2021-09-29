Samsung Galaxy F42 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 8GB RAM launched in India
After launching the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in the Indian market, South Korean giant Samsung has today launched yet another 5G smartphone in India, but this time it is under the F-series — Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity-V notch on top four housing an 8 MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, enabling 5G connectivity.
The device comes in two different variants based on the memory configuration — 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Both come with support for a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1 TB.
On the back, the device comes with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
The phone is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 3.1 on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 15W charging technology.
The Samsung Galaxy F42 comes in two colors — Matte Black and Matte Blue. The 6 GB RAM model costs ₹20,999 while the 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹22,999. However, during the initial sale through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event, the devices will be available for ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate
- CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable up to 1 TB
- OS: Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Rear Camera: 64 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28,N38, N40, N41, N78, N79), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 6 GB + 128 GB: ₹20,999 (₹17,999 for Big Billion Days sale)
- 8 GB + 128 GB: ₹22,999 (₹19,999 for Big Billion Days sale)
- Availability: From 2nd October through Flipkart