Samsung Galaxy M52 5G powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC and 8GB RAM goes official in India

Samsung has today officially launched its latest M-series flagship smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. It also comes with special pricing for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top that protects the screen from minor scratches.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and additional 4GB of virtual RAM. It packs 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a triple-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 32MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone is running the Android 11 operating system with One UI 3.1 custom user interface on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging technology.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at ₹26,999 for the 6GB RAM model while the 8GB RAM model costs ₹28,999. It will go on sale in India at the beginning of the Amazon Great Indian Festival which starts from 3rd October.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 642L GPU

Adreno 642L GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Rear Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32MP with f/2.2 aperture

32MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay

Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N40, N41 and N78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC

5G SA / NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N40, N41 and N78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC Battery: 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹26,999

₹26,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage : ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: From 3rd October via Amazon

Launch Offers