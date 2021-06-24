Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones launched in India

Realme has today launched its two new budget smartphones in India — Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G at a virtual launch event, along with the Realme Buds Q2 and Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. The standard variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the 5G variant is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

In the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front side, the device packs a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

The phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support Hi-Res Audio output. They run the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 2.0 on top and are powered by a 5,000mAh battery and up to 30W Dart Charging support for the standard model while the 5G variant supports 18W charging.

Both the smartphone models come in two color options — Racing Silver and Racing Blue. The pricing for the standard model starts at ₹12,499 while the 5G model costs ₹15,999 in India. The devices will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme online store, and offline stores across India by the end of this month.

Realme Narzo 30 Series Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate

CPU: MediaTek Helio G95, MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm (5G Model)

RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB

OS: Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP monochrome lens + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.1 aperture

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio

Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Battery: 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability