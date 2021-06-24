Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 goes official in India for ₹18,999

Along with the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, the China-based company has also launched a budget TV offering in the Indian market, dubbed Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32.

This is a smaller-size variant in the lineup that already includes 43-inch and 50-inch 4K display models launched last month. As the name itself indicates, the newly announced device comes with a 32-inch display with Full HD+ screen resolution.

It features a bezel-less design, up to 85% NTSC colour gamut and up to 400 nits brightness. It also comes with realme’s exclusive Chroma Boost Picture Engine for an even more vivid display for incredible picture quality.

The TV is rated to offer a sound output of 24W through a quad stereo speaker system, with support for Dolby Audio. The TV is powered by MediaTek’s quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage.

In the software department, the device runs Android TV 9 operating system and comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast and access to the Google Play Store to download additional apps and services including popular streaming services.

HDR formats including HLG and HDR10 are supported at the software level on the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32, although the resolution and screen itself do not support high dynamic range content viewing.

The Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32-inch is priced at ₹18,999 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores across India, starting from June 29th. As a part of the initial sale, buyers get ₹1,000 off, which means that the device will be available for ₹17,999.