Reliance announces JioPhone Next, an ultra-affordable smartphone developed in partnership with Google

At Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced JioPhone Next, which is developed in partnership with technology giant Google that made news last year.

The smartphone, which has entry-level hardware to make it affordable, aims to offer an optimized Android experience and attract the masses. Making the announcement, Mukesh Ambani said that the ultra-affordable and will pack cutting-edge features.

The phone will offer access to the Google Play Store as well as features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, along with language translation. Google said that its team has optimized a version of Android OS especially for this device, and it will offer a great camera with HDR, Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly accessible from the camera, and support for the latest Android updates.

Excited to announce the next steps in our partnership with @RelianceJio to accelerate India's digitization, starting with a new affordable Jio smartphone with an optimized @Android experience, and a 5G collaboration between Jio & @GoogleCloud.https://t.co/Wi9DExPU6b — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 24, 2021

The specifications and detailed features of the JioPhone Next have not been revealed by the company but the company has confirmed that the launch date and pricing details will be announced on 10th September. The company has also claimed that it will be “the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally.”

Last year, in the month of July, Google had invested around ₹33,737 crores in Jio Platforms as a part of the tech giant’s India Digitisation Fund. It also included the plan to launch an affordable Android-powered smartphone.