Nothing partners with Flipkart to launch ear (1) in India

Nothing, the consumer technology company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie, has today announced its entry into the Indian market in partnership with online marketplace Flipkart.

The company will be selling its ear (1), its first true wireless earbuds in India through Flipkart. The product was slated to go official this month, i.e. June but it has been pushed to summer.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said:

At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world. For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.

Previously, Carl Pei had said that Ear 1 is only the beginning, the first step in a long and exciting journey ahead. The company is yet to reveal the design but has confirmed that it will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.

Nothing ear (1) India launch will happen alongside the global launch this summer, and the exact launch date is expected to be announced soon. The company also recently partnered with Smartech and Selfridges to sell the earbuds in the UK.