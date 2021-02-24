Along with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphone, the Chinese company has also launched a budget device, dubbed as Realme Narzo 30A.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, and offers up to 570 nits brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

It comes in two memory configurations — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the storage up to 256 GB.

As for the camera, there’s a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the device features an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

This one too runs a bit older Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the Realme UI custom interface on top. It is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 30A comes in Laser Black and Laser Blue colors. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at Rs 8,999 while the 4 GB RAM model costs Rs 9,999. The device will be up for sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores from 5th March.

Realme Narzo 30A Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and up to 570 nits brightness

MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2

3/4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB

Realme UI based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP B&W Portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W charging

Pricing and Availability in India