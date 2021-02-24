Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC goes official in India

As promised, Realme today launched its latest mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Along with that, the company has also launched the Narzo 30A budget smartphone in India and a few other products.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

It comes in two variants — 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that supports further expansion of the storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro camera. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colors and is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM model while the 8GB RAM model costs Rs 19,999. It will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores from 4th March.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1; expandable memory with microSD

Android 10 with realme UI Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP with f/2.1 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W Dart Charge

Pricing and Availability in India