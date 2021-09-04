Realme Pad confirmed to launch on 9th September

Realme is gearing up to enter the tablet market and the company has now confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet in the Indian market on 9th September. For those who are unaware, the company is also set to launch the Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphone at the same event on 9th September.

While not much is known about the upcoming tablet, the teaser from the company has confirmed that the device will have a metal body with sleek frame, measuring just 6.9mm in thickness.

The specs and features of the Realme Pad have been leaked earlier, which indicates a a 10.4-inch display with bezels around the screen. We expect the company to offer a Full HD+ screen resolution.

Internally, the device will come packed with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will be powered by a 7,100mAh battery and have support for fast charging technology.

In the camera department, it will have a single camera sensor on the back, which is likely to be an 8-megapixel snapper. The tablet will measure 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8~8.4mm and is said to come in a dual-tone finish of Grey and Gold colors.

To know more about the Realme Pad, including its specifications, features, pricing, and availability detilas, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place on the coming Thursday, i.e. 9th September.