How to download Spotify songs for offline usage on smartwatch

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services out and its application is available on a range of platforms, ranging from computers and consoles to smartphones to smartwatches, enabling users to play music from wide types of devices.

Now, for the newly launched Google Wear OS 3, the Spotify application has been updated to add new functionality — offline playback support. However, at the moment, it is only limited to smartwatches running the Wear OS 3 operating system.

This means that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches (2022), Mobvoi TicWatch E3, Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE are compatible with this new feature but we expect support for more devices soon.

If you are using any of the above-mentioned devices, then here is a step-by-step guide on how you can download songs offline on your smartwatch with the Spotify app.

How to download Spotify songs on smartwatch

Before proceeding further, make sure that you are Spotify Premium membership given that the feature is limited to members of Premium subscription only. Users of the free version will still see the download button, but it won’t do anything.

Step 1: Open the Spotify application on your smartwatch. Make sure that your watch and the application are already paired to your phone.

Step 2: When the Spotify app opens, swipe left on the screen of your smartwatch to get to the menu page.

Step 3: Now, from the list, choose a playlist or an album that you want to download.

Step 4: Now, you will see a button named “Download to Watch” and click on that button will start the download process.

That’s it. Once the process begins, it shouldn’t take much time and the songs should download within a few minutes. But while the process is ongoing, make sure that you do not disconnect your watch from the smartphone or internet otherwise the song download process will stop.

Also, it’s noteworthy that at this time, Spotify doesn’t allow users to use play the downloaded songs via the smartwatch’s speaker. The songs that are downloaded for offline use on your watch need to be played through connected earphones.