Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro

A few days back Realme launched its latest smartphone, the Realme X2 in India. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset and starts from Rs.16,999 in India. At this price tag, the Realme X2 directly gives competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro which is powered by a Mediatek Helio G90T Chipset. Hence, in this article, we are going to compare both the devices so you can choose the right device for you. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with an amazing glass back panel which makes the device look premium. It features Xiaomi’s Aura Fluid Design and comes in three colors – Gamma Green, Halo White, and the classic Shadow Black. The device weighs approximately 200 grams and feels a bit heavy when you hold it in your hands. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and hence you don’t have to worry if it accidentally falls out from your hands. The device is Splash Proof and comes with P2I nano-coating which protects it from everyday splashes and spills.

On the other hand, the Realme X2 looks quite similar to the Realme XT but this time it comes in an all-new color which is the Pearl Green. Two parallel curves are highlighted on the back panel and Realme calls it as the Hyperbola Design. The device weighs just 182 grams and feels premium when you hold it in your hands. The back panel does attract fingerprints and hence we’d recommend you to use a case if you buy the device.

When it comes to the design, both the devices look equally good but the Realme X2 takes the score here as it’s lightweight and feels premium when you hold it. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has its own perks which include the P2i nano-coating.

Display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It’s an HDR Enabled 500-nit display but still, it’s not an AMOLED panel. The device comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and offers a 91.4% screen to body ratio which is impressive. The notch on the front houses a 20 MP camera for your selfies. The display is great for media streaming as it produces punchy and vivid colors which make the viewing experience good. Using it outdoors won’t be an issue thanks to the brightness levels it offers.

On the other hand, the Realme X2 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top. It comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and offers an 84.3% screen-to-body ratio. It offers 430nits of max brightness and you won’t have any problems while using the device outdoors. As its a Super AMOLED panel you really won’t face any issues when it comes to the display quality, viewing angles and stuff.

However, when it comes to the display we are giving the score to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro as it’s an HDR-enabled display which means that you can enjoy HDR videos and along with that you can also run PUBG on HDR.

Performance

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core chipset. It is further coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of Storage. This is a new gaming-focused chipset from MediaTek that comes with two high power ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.05GHz each and six efficiency Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.0GHz. It’s a 12nm Octa-core chipset which is coupled with the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 integrated GPU clocked up to 800MHz.

On the other hand, Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which is coupled an Adreno 618 GPU and 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM. It comes with 64/128 GB of Internal Storage which can be further expanded up to 256 GB via MicroSD card. Now, the Snapdragon 730G is a gaming-focused mid-range chipset and in terms of performance, it surely doesn’t disappoint us. Realme X2 handles day to day tasks with ease and in addition to that, gaming on this smartphone was an ultimate experience.

When it comes to performance, both smartphones perform equally well when it comes to the day to day tasks. However, when it comes to Gaming both the smartphones have their pros and cons. Redmi Note 8 Pro can run PUBG on HDR but it heats a lot after 1 hour of gaming, on the other hand, the Realme can run PUBG on HD Graphics with a high frame rate without any heating issues. In the other Games like COD Mobile and Asphalt 9, the X2 Pro performs really well and doesn’t face any issues and hence when it comes to the performance, we’ll give the score to the Realme X2.

Camera

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera setup at the back features a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 aperture + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 64 MP sensor is the Samsung GW1 sensor which takes 16 MP shots in default mode. On the front, you get a 20 MP Selfie Shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the other hand, the Realme X2, Realme X2 also features a quad-camera setup at the back. The quad-camera sensor consists of a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size. In addition to this, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

When it comes to the camera department, both the smartphones perform equally well and there is no major difference when you compare the shots.

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Redmi Note 8 Pro Camera Samples

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

Realme X2 comes with a 4000 mAh Battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging. On the battery part, the Redmi Note 8 Pro takes the score.

Talking about the pricing the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts from Rs.14,999 and goes up to Rs.17,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Whereas the Realme X2 starts at Rs.16,999 and goes up to Rs.19,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Variant. Both the smartphones have their own pros and cons which you have read above so it’s up to you to choose the right smartphone according to your needs.