Xiaomi Watch Color officially goes on sale in China

As expected, Xiaomi started the sale of its new Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch today in its home market China. The new device in the wearables category is touted for its long-lasting battery life.

While the device was announced by the company a few days ago , it is now going on sale in China from today. As for the specs, it comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED high definition display on a circular dial offering a screen resolution 454 x 454 pixels.

It comes equipped with 6 high precision sensors that accurately map complex movement, heart rate and locks the user’s movement trajectory. It can also be set with different outdoor and indoor activity modes that include, running, cycling, mountain climbing or even swimming and indoor cycling and treadmill running.

This wearable product is also capable of monitoring and analyzing various body biometrics throughout the day. It can calculate the calories burnt in real time, detect heart rate for 4 hours, sleep detection, pressure detection and more, to gain an in-depth understanding of the user’s physical conditions.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology and comes packed with a 420mAh battery capacity. It also supports NFC connectivity and built-in Xiao AI voice assistant, enabling control of the smart home appliances from just the wrists.

Thanks to the 420mAh battery, the company claims that the Xiaomi Watch Color can be used for about 14 days in a single full charge. However, as per the company, the smartwatch can last even longer for up to 22 days if used in the long endurance mode.

Xiaomi Watch Color is currently available for a price of 799 Yuan or roughly $114. It is being sold from all the company’s official channels in China. It is available in multiple different color schemes and is targeted towards the youth of China.