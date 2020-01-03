Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo announces availability of P2P file transfer feature

A few months ago, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo joined hands to create a “Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance”, which is a one-click cross-brand P2P wireless file transfer system. Now, the three companies have announced that they are taking the Wi-Fi based file transfer feature global.

Further, the companies have also announced details regarding the availability and phone compatibility. The peer-to-peer seamless file transfer feature is now live on a few Oppo and Xiaomi smartphones in India and a host of other countries. Vivo smartphones are expected to get support for the P2P file transfer feature next month.

This technology for the data transfer between Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo phones does not require internet connectivity and relies on Bluetooth for fast pairing to transfer files at an average speed of 20Mb/s.

As for the availability, Xiaomi says that the P2P file transfer feature will be available on all phones running Android Pie or a new version. However, the feature won’t be available on Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi S2, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8T.

The file transfer feature on Xiaomi phones is called Mi Share. For Oppo, the service is available under the Oppo Share name in the quick settings menu. Coming to Vivo, as said, the feature will be rolled out from next month.

As for Oppo, all phones running Android 10-based ColorOS 7 or a later version will support the feature. Currently, Oppo Reno 2, Reno 10X Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, and the Oppo F11 runs a trial version of ColorOS 7 with the P2P wireless file transfer feature.

However, the Chinese company has promised to expand the availability of Oppo Share file transfer feature to more phones in the Find series, Reno series, R series, F series, A series, and the Oppo K3 over the course of upcoming months.

