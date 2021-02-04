Alongside the realme X7 Pro, the realme launched its 5G midranger, the realme X7 featuring MediaTek Dimensity 800 CPU for the first time in the country. The realme X7 boasts a 50W fast charging, Super AMOLED screen, and the all-new Dimensity 800.

The main highlight of the realme X7 is the new CPU, it packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800 CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz coupled with either 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage with no support for a microSD card. The realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 peak brightness.

On the camera’s front, you will find a triple-camera setup on the back and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The 64 MP is the main camera, 8 MP is the ultra-wide-angle lens, and the remaining 2 MP is for the macro shots. The front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie needs.

The realme X7 equips Android 10 with realme UI version 1.0 on top. It packs a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The realme X7 although supports 50W charging, offers a 65W SuperDart fast charger in the box, the realme X7 can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.

The realme X7 is priced at ₹19,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM variant. The smartphone will be available on 10th February 2021 at 12 PM on Flipkart. realme.com, and offline stores.

Take a look at our unboxing and first impressions of the realme X7 Pro.

realme X7 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness

realme UI 1.0, Android 10 CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core CPU up to 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77

Mali-G57 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM

128 GB on-board, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (64 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), LED flash

16 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port (via adapter), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock Cellular: Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, no microSD card slot

4,310 mAh, 15 hours video playback Charging: 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging support (Includes a 65W charger), 50% in 18 minutes

realme X7 Price in India & Availability