realme X7 with Dimensity 800 CPU, Super AMOLED screen, and 50W charging launched in India
Alongside the realme X7 Pro, the realme launched its 5G midranger, the realme X7 featuring MediaTek Dimensity 800 CPU for the first time in the country. The realme X7 boasts a 50W fast charging, Super AMOLED screen, and the all-new Dimensity 800.
The main highlight of the realme X7 is the new CPU, it packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800 CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz coupled with either 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage with no support for a microSD card. The realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 peak brightness.
On the camera’s front, you will find a triple-camera setup on the back and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The 64 MP is the main camera, 8 MP is the ultra-wide-angle lens, and the remaining 2 MP is for the macro shots. The front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie needs.
The realme X7 equips Android 10 with realme UI version 1.0 on top. It packs a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The realme X7 although supports 50W charging, offers a 65W SuperDart fast charger in the box, the realme X7 can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.
The realme X7 is priced at ₹19,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM variant. The smartphone will be available on 10th February 2021 at 12 PM on Flipkart. realme.com, and offline stores.
Take a look at our unboxing and first impressions of the realme X7 Pro.
realme X7 Specifications
- Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness
- Software: realme UI 1.0, Android 10
- CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core CPU up to 2.4 GHz Cortex-A77
- GPU: Mali-G57 Graphics
- Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 128 GB on-board, no microSD card support
- Main Camera: Triple Cameras (64 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port (via adapter), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS
- Security: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock
- Cellular: Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, no microSD card slot
- Battery: 4,310 mAh, 15 hours video playback
- Charging: 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging support (Includes a 65W charger), 50% in 18 minutes
realme X7 Price in India & Availability
- Price: ₹19,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)
- Availability: 12th February 2021, 12 PM on Flipkart. realme.com, and offline stores