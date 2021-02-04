realme’s 5G smartphones have been launched in India, the realme X7 Pro being the flagship and the realme X7 being the midranger. The realme X7 Pro features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ CPU, 120 Hz screen, and 65W fast charging.

The realme X7 Pro features a glass design and a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED bezel-less display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 peak brightness. The main highlight of the phone is its CPU, it packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ flagship CPU clocked at 2.6 GHz coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

On the camera’s front, you will find a quad-camera setup at the rear side and a single camera on the front. There’s a 64 MP main camera utilizing the Sony IMX686 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro sensor, and 2 MP depth sensor. The front side has a 32 MP camera for selfie needs.

On the software side, the realme X7 Pro runs on the home-grown realme UI version 1.0 based on Android 10. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. The realme X7 offers 65W SuperDart fast charging that charges the battery fully in just 35 minutes and offers 55 minutes of heavy gaming in 3 minutes of charging.

The price for the realme X7 Pro is ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant, no other variants are announced. The smartphone will be available on 10th February 2021 at 12 PM on Flipkart. realme.com, and offline stores.

Take a look at our unboxing and first impressions of the realme X7 Pro.

realme X7 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits brightness

realme UI 1.0, Android 10 CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core CPU up to 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77

Mali-G77 MC9 (9-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM

128 GB on-board, no microSD card support Main Camera: Quad Cameras (64 MP Sony IMX686 primary + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash

32 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port (via adapter), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock Cellular: Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, no microSD card slot

4,500 mAh, 15 hours video playback Charging: 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging, 100% in 35 minutes

realme X7 Pro Price in India & Availability