Realme XT users in India starts receiving Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme XT smartphone has now started receiving the latest Android 10-based Realme UI update in India. It comes with several new features, including new design, an optimised side-bar, optimised screenshot features, navigation gestures 3.0, a new focus mode, and much more.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) to a limited number of users. The company has said that broader rollout will commence in a few days after ensuring that no critical bugs are found. The update carries version number RMX1921EX_11_C.01 and is about 3.52 GB in size.

Changelog for the this new update has been posted by the company on its forums which you can visit through the source link. The development comes just few days after Realme X2 users in India were asked to submit their applications for beta testing the Realme UI interface.

As for the specifications, Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The highlight of the smartphone is the camera, having a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and another 2 MP sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with customised ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. You can check out our review of the Realme XT smartphone here.

