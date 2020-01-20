Black Shark partners with Tencent Games to explore innovation in gaming

Black Shark, a gaming smartphone maker backed by Xiaomi, has today announced its partnership with Tencent Games. As a part of this, the companies will now explore innovation in gaming both in terms of software and hardware.

The company has said that it aims to provide users with a more diverse gaming experience. Something related to this partnership will make its way to the next-gen gaming smartphone from the brand, which is said to be the Black Shark 3, expected to go official in a few months.

This is second such partnership for Tencent Games, which entered into a similar partnership last year with another gaming smartphone maker — Asus. However, that was for just one smartphone — Asus ROG Phone II. As a part of the partnership, the company had introduced Tencent customized Elite version at a cheaper rate in China.

As for the Black Shark 3, nothing much is known about the upcoming gaming device. However, a couple of images were leaked online last week, which revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and will support Quad HD or 2K screen resolution.

The users will also have the option to change the resolution to 1080p and switch between different refresh rates — 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

While not much is known about the smartphone at this point, we expect the device to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with improved cooling mechanism, better cameras and a bigger battery compared to the predecessor.

