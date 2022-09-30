The Windows 11 operating system comes with several features that aren’t frequently used but may come in handy occasionally when you need them. One such feature is the screen recording feature, whether to show something on your computer to someone else or to record gameplay.

There’s an in-built function in the Windows 11 operating system to record the screen on your computer, which is a part of the Xbox Game Bar tool. Although it appears to be made for recording gameplay, it can be used to record any application on your Windows-powered computer.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily record screen for any application on your Windows 11 computer through the Xbox Game Bar tool.

How to record screen in Windows 11 using Xbox Game Bar

Step 1: Open the application on your computer that you wish to screen record.

Step 2: When the app opens, press the Windows + Alt + R keys on your keyboard to start the screen recording.

Alternatively, you can manually open the Xbox Gamebar by pressing the Windows + G keys on the keyboard and then finding the capture widget.

Step 3: As the screen is being recorded, you can use the microphone to record audio. If you don’t want to record audio, then mute the microphone.

Step 4: When the recording is completed, you can press the Windows + Alt + R keys again on the keyboard to stop the recording or hit the stop button on the widget.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then you have successfully screen recorded the selected application. When you stop the recording, you will get an alert about the video clip recorded. You can click on the alert to go to the Gallery section of the Gamebar app and preview the recorded video.

There are some limitations to the Xbox Game Bar tool when it comes to screen recording. For instance, you can only record one application’s screen at a time. So, if you are looking yo do something complex or capture the whole screen, then you will need to look for a third-party application.