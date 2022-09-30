SENS, a brand in India has launched a number of smart devices one of which is the SENS EDYSON 1 smartwatch. The company has launched a total of eleven devices including smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckband headsets, and lifestyle products. SENS is the first wearables brand with smart devices made in India. SENS EDYSON 1 is a smartwatch with features like a 1.7-inch IPS screen, metallic design, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and more. It also comes with an extra free limited edition strap in the box. Here’s our SENS EDYSON 1 smartwatch review.

Design, Display, & Build

About the smartwatch, SENS EDYSON 1 comes with a large 1.7-inch 2.5D curved display, it’s an IPS LCD screen with a square dial made out of zinc alloy metal. This is one of the most premium designs in its class that we have seen so far. It comes in Platinum Grey, Matte Black, and Midnight Blue colors, we got the Midnight Blue color variant as you can see in the images below.

The smartwatch has an IP68 water-resistant design which means it can resist water and dust up to certain limits. The smartwatch feels excellent in the hands, the squarish dial, rounded corners, an additional colorful strap, a loudspeaker, and a microphone for Bluetooth calling, everything about the smartwatch is great. The overall design and build quality of the SENS EDYSON 1 is just stunning.

The bottom side has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor alongside the charging pins for its USB magnetic charger. The magnetic USB charger easily sticks to the backside and charges the watch. The straps can be easily removed by sliding the latch on the sides and changing them to your liking, an additional strap is available in the box.

On the right side, you have the Home button which takes you to the homescreen, the apps menu can be accessed by swiping from the left to the right, swiping to the left and you can access a bunch of functions of the watch including activities, workout modes, Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, weather, and more. The left side has a loudspeaker, and a microphone both used for Bluetooth calling functionality.

Features & User Interface

The smartwatch has a bunch of features, it has an AI voice assistant & smart notifications, you have Bluetooth calling feature, Wellness Modes including 11 sport modes, 150+ watch faces, and the free limited edition strap. The smartwatch lasts up to 3 days on frequent use and 15 days on standby.

The EDYSON 1 has the ability to track steps, distance, calories, sleep, heart rate, and more. The smartwatch also offers smart functions like notifications, music control, camera shutter, and sedentary reminders and comes with a bunch of watch faces that can be accessed after pairing. The smartwatch also has health monitoring features, including menstrual cycle monitors for women.

One of the best features we can see is the Bluetooth calling support which means you can directly make calls and receive calls right on the watch. The Bluetooth calling functionality allows you to directly use the watch’s built-in speaker and microphone to make voice calls. It works as a Bluetooth audio device for calling which can be seen on the phone’s calling menu. You don’t need your smartphone to make calls, just answer directly from the watch. When you receive incoming calls, the smartwatch also rings using its loudspeaker.

The EDISON 1 offers a customized smartwatch interface, it comes with a custom watch UI that packs a number of features. The interface is quite similar to that of the Apple Watch, we can see the apps menu which is something you see on the Apple Watch. Pairing is easy, the SENS EDYSON 1 can be paired with the Da Fit app available on the Google Play store and App Store, you will need to install the Da Fit app and follow the pairing instructions on the app.

The Da Fit app shows you all the health-related info and detailed statistics of your activity as well as customization of watch faces, smartwatch features, and more. You can view the detailed health info by tapping the tabs. You can also customize the watch faces from the app as well as long press on the screen to change the watch faces.

Battery Life & Charging

The watch has a built-in battery which helps deliver up to 3 days of battery life on frequent use and up to 15 days on standby. For 3-day battery life, we can say the smartwatch has a decent battery life, although there are smart watches that offer longer battery life in this price segment. To charge the watch, plug in the USB and use the magnetic connector that sticks on the backside.

Verdict – SENS EDYSON 1

The SENS EDYSON 1 smartwatch has a premium metallic design, IP68 water-resistant rating, comes with a large 1.7-inch 2.5D curved display, and has a bunch of useful features Bluetooth calling, wellness modes, watch faces, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, women’s health monitoring. You can make and receive calls via its Bluetooth calling feature. The SENS EDYSON 1 smartwatch is a great choice if you want a stunning design and looks, Bluetooth calling, and all those fitness perks, it has an affordable price of ₹ 1,799.