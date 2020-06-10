After launching the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones, Xiaomi has now announced the budget Redmi 9 phone. It is currently on sale in Spain and is expected to roll out to other regions soon.

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch LCD Full HD+ screen resolution, which is a major upgrade from the HD+ screen on its predecessor. It offers 89.83 percent STB ratio and the display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and depending on the variants, 32 GB, or 64 GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it has an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. The device is powered by a 5020 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi 9 is currently available in Spain in three color options — Black, Green, and Purple. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at €149 while the 4 GB RAM model costs €179. The company is yet to announce its availability in other regions.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Pricing and Availability