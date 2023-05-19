Redmi India has launched its Redmi A2 Series today in India with two new entry-level Android Go smartphones – Redmi A2+ and Redmi A2. The Redmi A2+ is simply the Redmi A2 with a fingerprint scanner and is priced at ₹8,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The features include an octa-core Helio G36, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a fingerprint scanner, a 5,000 mAh battery, and runs the stock Android 13 Go Edition.

The Redmi A2 Series is the successor to the last year’s Redmi A1 Series. The Redmi A2+ offers a fingerprint scanner on the back and costs ₹500 extra when compared to the ₹7,999 Redmi A2 (4 GB + 64 GB) with identical specifications. The Redmi A2+ comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant only along with a fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi A2+ packs a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, a 120 Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits peak brightness. The phone weighs about 192 grams and has a 9.09 mm thickness. It comes in three color variants – Sea Green, Aqua Blue, and Classic Black.

The rear and front sides offer single cameras with an 8 MP f/2.0 main camera on the back and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front side. Other things such as a triple-slot SIM tray with 1 TB microSD card support, 4G LTE dual SIM support, and a micro USB port are available on the phone. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging and runs on stock Android 13 Go Edition.

The Redmi A2+ equips a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz (8x ARM Cortex-A53 cores). The SoC further adds an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU (680 GHz) for gaming, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be dynamically expanded up to 7 GB (+3 GB virtual RAM) and the storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a dedicated slot up to 2 TB.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “As a brand, we have always worked towards our vision of innovation for all, with a strong aim to empower the youth of the nation. Today’s launch is one of the many efforts by Xiaomi to fuel the smooth transition for our consumers as they move towards adopting the latest technologies.

The all-new Redmi A2 series is packed with meaningful features, and we are optimistic that value-conscious consumers, who want to upgrade to newer tech, will find the best solutions in our latest offerings at an honest price. Building on the success of Redmi A1 series and backed by Redmi’s quality, we are confident of an equally successful innings for Redmi A2 series. These smartphones are yet another offering from our side to further strengthen our resolve of a progressive Digital India.”

Display & Design: 6.52-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, 9.09 mm slim, 192 grams weight

The price for the Redmi A2+ with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is ₹8,499 and will be available from 23rd May 2023 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and offline stores. Offers include a flat ₹500 off on ICICI, HDFC, Axis bank credit cards, and EMI, and a free 1-year extended warranty worth ₹599 for a limited period.

Price: ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

₹8,499 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd May 2023 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and offline stores.

23rd May 2023 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and offline stores. Offers: Flat ₹500 off on ICICI, HDFC, Axis bank credit cards, and EMI, and a free 1-year extended warranty worth ₹599 for a limited period.

