Samsung India has launched its latest Galaxy A-Series smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy A14 at ₹13,999 and in a 4G option. The company introduced the Galaxy A14 5G variant in January at ₹16,499, and now there is a 4G variant at a lower cost. The features and highlights of the Galaxy A14 (4G) include an Exynos 850 octa-core CPU, 50 MP triple cameras, a 13 MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 (4G) packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display utilizing a PLS LCD panel with 16M color depth. The display also offers a Full HD+ resolution (2048 x 1080 pixels), a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, and 480 nits brightness. The phone weighs about 201 grams and has a 9.1 mm thickness. The Samsung Galaxy A14 (4G) comes in Light Green, Black, and Silver color variants.

The rear side offers triple cameras with a 50 MP f/1.8 as the primary camera while the secondary cameras include a 5 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera. The front side has a 13 MP selfie camera for selfie needs. Other things such as a triple-slot SIM tray with 1 TB microSD card support, 4G LTE dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are available on the phone. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging and runs on Samsung’s OneUI 5.0 based on the Android 13 operating system.

Moving to its hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A14 (4G) equips an 8nm Samsung Exynos 850 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (8x ARM Cortex-A53 cores, 64-bit) with ARM Mali-G52 MP1 GPU for gaming. The smartphone comes in two storage variants i.e. 64 GB eMMC 5.1 or 128 GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage with the same 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM option. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a dedicated slot up to 1 TB.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is ₹13,999 and ₹14,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A14 will be available from 22nd May 2023 i.e. today on Samsung.com/in, Samsung exclusive and partner stores, as well as online stores. Offers include a flat ₹1,000 off on SBI bank credit cards.

