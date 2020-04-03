Redmi Band with color display and 14-day battery life launched in China

XIaomi already has a successful lineup of fitness band in the form of Mi Band series and now its sub-brand Redmi has also launched its own fitness tracker, named Redmi Band.

It comes with a 1.08-inch rectangular color display and the design is quite similar to other similar devices, such as Realme Band and trackers from Huawei and Honor.

The fitness tracker offers five different sports modes and also comes with an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts and throughout the day. There’s also support for sleep monitoring to help achieve sleep goals.

Given that it’s an entry-level offering, the Redmi Band lacks NFC for contactless payments, which is found on in Mi Band 4. It comes with support for direct USB charging similar and the company claims 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Redmi Band comes in Black color while the company is offering four different colors for the band — Orange, Olive Green, Blue, and Black. It will up for crowdfunding from 9th April for a price of 95 Yuan (~$13) but the retail price will be 99 Yuan (~$14).