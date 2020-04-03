How to use WhatsApp on Apple Watch

Apple Watch is one of the top choices when it comes to choosing a smartwatch, thanks to its ecosystem of great third-party applications. Even though the ecosystem for the Apple Watch is one of the largest, it still lacks some must-have apps.

For instance, there’s no official WhatsApp app for the Apple Watch. However, you can still use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch if you want to. Here’s a workaround of how you can do that.

To use WhatsApp on Apple Watch, we’ll be using WatchChat 2, which is a third-party application. Among lots of similar app for the smartwatch, this one seems one of the best. It works as a wrapper for the WhatsApp Web. Follow this guide for the step-by-step process.

Using WhatsApp on your Apple Watch

To get started, you’ll need to purchase the WatchChat 2 app on your iPhone and Apple Watch which costs $2.99 or ₹249 in India. (Download Link)

Once done, launch the app on your Apple Watch

You’ll now see a QR code on the watch. If not wait for a few seconds or tap on Retry.

Now, on your smartphone, open WhatsApp and go to ‘Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop > Scan QR Code

Put the phone’s camera in front of the QR code on your Apple Watch

Thats’s it. Done.

You’ll now be able to use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch. You can now read messages, reply to messages, start a new chat, watch videos and see photos right from the Apple Watch.