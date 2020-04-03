How to use WhatsApp on Apple Watch
Apple Watch is one of the top choices when it comes to choosing a smartwatch, thanks to its ecosystem of great third-party applications. Even though the ecosystem for the Apple Watch is one of the largest, it still lacks some must-have apps.
For instance, there’s no official WhatsApp app for the Apple Watch. However, you can still use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch if you want to. Here’s a workaround of how you can do that.
To use WhatsApp on Apple Watch, we’ll be using WatchChat 2, which is a third-party application. Among lots of similar app for the smartwatch, this one seems one of the best. It works as a wrapper for the WhatsApp Web. Follow this guide for the step-by-step process.
Using WhatsApp on your Apple Watch
- To get started, you’ll need to purchase the WatchChat 2 app on your iPhone and Apple Watch which costs $2.99 or ₹249 in India. (Download Link)
- Once done, launch the app on your Apple Watch
- You’ll now see a QR code on the watch. If not wait for a few seconds or tap on Retry.
- Now, on your smartphone, open WhatsApp and go to ‘Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop > Scan QR Code
- Put the phone’s camera in front of the QR code on your Apple Watch
- Thats’s it. Done.
You’ll now be able to use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch. You can now read messages, reply to messages, start a new chat, watch videos and see photos right from the Apple Watch.