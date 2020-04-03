Motorola has introduced its latest smartphone the Moto G8 series, dubbed as the Moto G8 Power Lite. As the name suggests, the phone is a lighter variant of the Moto G8 Power aka Moto G Power which was launched a couple of months ago.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

It features a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2cm focal length, and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, face beauty and bokeh video. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging support.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in two color options — Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. The device is priced at €169 (~$183) and will soon be available in Germany and Mexico. In the coming weeks, it will be made available in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 1600×720 pixels resolution

6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 1600×720 pixels resolution CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

IMG PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB

64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB Software: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Rear Camera: 16 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size

16 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant

Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port Colors: Royal Blue and Arctic Blue

Royal Blue and Arctic Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Rapid Charging

Pricing and Availability