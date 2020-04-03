Motorola

Moto G8 Power Lite goes official; features 6.5-inch HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, 4 GB RAM and triple rear cameras

By Jeet

Motorola has introduced its latest smartphone the Moto G8 series, dubbed as the Moto G8 Power Lite. As the name suggests, the phone is a lighter variant of the Moto G8 Power aka Moto G Power which was launched a couple of months ago.

Moto-G8-Power-Lite

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

It features a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2cm focal length, and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, face beauty and bokeh video. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging support.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in two color options — Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. The device is priced at €169 (~$183) and will soon be available in Germany and Mexico. In the coming weeks, it will be made available in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 1600×720 pixels resolution
  • CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
  • GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB
  • Software: Android 9 Pie
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port
  • Colors: Royal Blue and Arctic Blue
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Rapid Charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price: €169 (~$183 or ₹13,970)
  • Availability: Soon in Mexico and Germany; later in other regions