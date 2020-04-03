Moto G8 Power Lite goes official; features 6.5-inch HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, 4 GB RAM and triple rear cameras
Motorola has introduced its latest smartphone the Moto G8 series, dubbed as the Moto G8 Power Lite. As the name suggests, the phone is a lighter variant of the Moto G8 Power aka Moto G Power which was launched a couple of months ago.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.
It features a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2cm focal length, and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.
On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, face beauty and bokeh video. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging support.
The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in two color options — Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. The device is priced at €169 (~$183) and will soon be available in Germany and Mexico. In the coming weeks, it will be made available in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 1600×720 pixels resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB
- Software: Android 9 Pie
- Rear Camera: 16 MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port
- Colors: Royal Blue and Arctic Blue
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Rapid Charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price: €169 (~$183 or ₹13,970)
- Availability: Soon in Mexico and Germany; later in other regions