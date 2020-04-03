Top 15 iQOO 3 Tips, Tricks, And Hidden Features You Need To Know

The iQOO 3 is a new 5G gaming smartphone featuring Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a number of tips, tricks, and hidden features that will help you to make the most out of this smartphone.

iQOO is a new smartphone brand in India and the iQOO 3 is the company’s first flagship smartphone in India featuring a Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU, a massive 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 48 MP quad cameras.

Take a look at these top 15 tips and tricks of the iQOO 3.

1) Enter Into Monster Mode

iQOO 3 has a built-in Monster Mode for high-end users, those who do heavy multitasking or gaming can make use of it. Enabling the Moster Mode turns the phone into the high-performance mode, which means you can use the iQOO 3 in full power and utilize the complete potential of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

To enter into the Moster Mode, there are two ways;

Press and hold Smart Key + Left Moster Touch Button

or enable it from the notification panel. You can also enter the Monster Mode from the battery settings.

Settings -> Battery -> Monster Mode

2) Enter Into GameSpace

Smartphones are now meant for gamers as well, the iQOO 3 is no wonder a gaming-centric smartphone, it runs a gaming UI underneath which the company calls it to be GameSpace UI. The GameSpace UI is a gaming interface that carries all the game titles on the homescreen in a carousel view. The GameSpace UI might be great for gamers if they want a comprehensive gaming experience.

You can view the CPU and GPU usage as well as the phone’s temperature. You can also view how much you’ve spent the time while gaming or how much time you’ve played the game and how much data is consumed by the specific game, you get all the statistics here in the GameSpace mode.

To enter into the GameSpace UI, all you need to do is press both the Monster Touch Buttons simultaneously. Once you are into the GameSpace mode, you can exit it by pressing the home button.

Press both the Monster Touch Buttons simultaneously

3) Turn On Dark Mode

Dark mode indeed is essential for all the smartphone users, if you are using the phone at night or in dark environments where the ambient light is quite low, the dark mode helps your eyes to ease off. iQOO 3 features a dark mode in the interface that can be enabled by a simple notification shortcut. Just swipe the notification tray and find the shortcut to the Dark Mode option, tap on it.

You can also enable the Dark Mode from the Display Settings.

Settings -> Display – Dark Mode

4) Make Use Of Ultra Game Mode

On the gaming front, iQOO 3 is the most powerful gaming smartphone in its class, a surprise for heavy gamers. It packs an Andreno 650 CPU which appears to be the best for high-end gaming, there’s no denying.

The Monster Touch Buttons adds to the overall gaming experience, the Game Space UI and Ultra Gaming Mode helps to offer a better gaming experience by optimizing the games. Here’s how the Game Space UI looks on the phone, it shows you the game stats with CPU, GPU usage and temperature of the phone. The Game Space UI can be entered by pressing the two Monster Touch Buttons simultaneously.

With the Ultra Game Mode, you can use the 4D game vibration feature that gives you vibration feedback for a realistic gaming experience. iQOO 3 offers Carbon fiber-based VC liquid cooling technology to dissipate the heat, it doesn’t heat much, remains under 40 degrees on playing longer gaming sessions or while recording 4K videos.

5) Record Screen Activity

If you love taking screenshots, recording screen activity is quite familiar, the iQOO 3 offers screen recording feature. You can record screens with a simple shortcut in the notification panel. The Screen Recorder can record whatever activity you do on the screen, for instance, you watch videos, read group conversations or gaming.

To record the screen, swipe from the top to bring the notification shade and select the shortcut ‘Record Screen‘.

6) Take Three Finger Screenshots

One of the easiest ways to take screenshots is the three-finger screenshot gesture, no matter what you can capture the screenshot in instant. On your iQOO 3, just swipe your three fingers on the screen from the top to the bottom from any screen to capture the screenshot.

This feature is turned on by default, however, if you want to know the location or want to disable or re-enable it, here what you need to do. Head to the Settings -> System management and select the S-capture and you will find the three-finger screenshot option.

Settings -> System management -> S-capture

7) Smart Button Shortcut

The iQOO 3 features an extra key which is supposed to be a Smart Button is used to trigger the Google Assistant or the Jovi Assistant. The Smart Button on the iQOO 3 not just an assistant key but can be used as a shortcut key to open Google Search apps as well.

To change the Smart Button shortcut, head to the Settings -> Jovi -> Smart Button.

Settings -> Jovi -> Smart Button.

8) Shake To Turn On Flashlight

iQOO gives you a nifty option to turn on the flashlight, most users use the notification shortcut for the flash, however, the easiest way is to use the gesture control and the iQOO 3 has it, all you need to do is shake the phone to turn on the flashlight.

9) Volume Key Shortcut

If you don’t know, the Volume down key can be used as a shortcut key on the iQOO 3. By pressing and holding the Volume down key to enable specified functions such as Turn on/off flashlight, Record audio, Open Camera, Open Facebook or open a specific app.

Open Settings -> Shortcuts and Accessibility -> Smart Click and choose the desired shortcut. Now press and hold the Volume down key to access the shortcut.

Settings -> Shortcuts and Accessibility -> Smart Click

Press & Hold Volume Down key

Note: This is not available during music playback.

10) Dynamic Screen Effects

The software side has some additional perks to enjoy the interface, the iQOO UI is quite familiar if you have used the vivo smartphones. The iQOO UI is basically made from the FunTouch OS since there are a lot of similarities in them.

The UI has Dynamic Screen Effects is added directly to the Settings that lets you control the animations – Touchscreen particle animation, Ambient light effect, Fingerprint animation, Charging animation, as well as insert USB animation.

Settings -> Dynamic Screen Effects

11) Clone Apps For Dual Apps Mode

Cloning apps is also a great feature if you want to use multiple accounts within the same app. iQOO 3 UI has App Cloner built in that helps you to create a clone of the specific app and use it for another account such as WhatApp account, Snapchat account, etc.

Go to the Settings -> Applications and Permissions and tap the App Clone. Here you will see a list of supported apps by the App Clone feature, choose the one you want to clone. A shortcut will be added to the Homescreen with a small symbol in the corner of the app icon to differentiate the apps.

Settings -> Applications and Permissions -> App Clone

You can then remove the dual apps if you do not require it, just repeat the same steps and disable the slider, or you can just simply uninstall the secondary app.

12) Show Battery Percentage In Status Bar

One of the most common things for a smartphone user is to check the battery percentage in the status bar, the iQOO 3 doesn’t hold a percentage, just the animated battery icon. To view the percentage right in the status bar, go to the Settings -> Status bar and notification and under that, you will see Battery percentage slider, hit that slider button and you are done.

Settings -> Status bar and notification -> Battery percentage

13) Make Use Of Super Power-Saving Mode

So, now you know how to use the Monster Mode. Aside from the Moster Mode, the iQOO 3 also offers a power-saving mode which is called the Super Power-Saving Mode that helps to keep the battery last longer than in the Normal Mode as well as Moster Mode.

What it does is it enables a clean and simple UI with only four apps on the Homescreen – Clock, Contacts, Phone, and Messages. No Wi-Fi, mobile data, GPS, and Bluetooth are available. Other features are totally disabled such as the on-screen fingerprint scanner, Ambient display, all the apps except the listed four.

You can just hit the Super Power-Saving Mode shortcut in the notification panel or head to the Battery Settings and tap on the feature.

Settings -> Battery -> Super Power-Saving Mode

14) Network Speed In Status Bar

If you surf, download, and/or stream on the phone, iQOO UI has a sleek feature that will let you know the real-time network speeds in the notification bar. What you need to do is go to the Settings -> Status bar and notification and hit the Network slider.

Settings -> Status bar and notification -> Network .

15) Enable OTG For USB Drives

You can also plug your USB drives using the OTG connector or adapter on your iQOO 3. After you plug in your USB drive or pendrive, you will have to enable a quick setting for the OTG connection. Go to the Settings -> RAM and storage space and at the bottom, tap on Mount OTG to mount the USB drive on your phone. That’s it, now you will be able to check the contents of your USB drive.

These are the top 15 tips and tricks of the iQOO 3, don’t forget to share us more tips and tricks like these in the comments below. Also check the iQOO 3 unboxing and features overview.