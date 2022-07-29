Redmi India has launched its latest wireless earbuds, Redmi Buds 3 Lite featuring an IP54 splashproof design, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and 18 hours of battery life with quick charging support. The price for the Redmi Buds 3 Lite starts at ₹1,499 which is under the affordable price category. Here’s what we have to say about the earbuds in our Redmi Buds 3 Lite review.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite Specifications

Driver: TBD

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Protection: IP54 dust and water resistance (earbuds)

Features: Environmental Noise Cancellation, Low Latency mode, touch controls

Battery Runtime: 18 hours music playback, 100 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 5 hours playback (earbuds)

Charging: 10-minute quick charging

Colors: Black

Weight: 35.5 grams (case), 4.04 grams (each bud)

Price: ₹1,499

Availability: mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other retail stores

Design, Build, & Ergonomics

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite appears to be a trim-down variant of its higher-end sibling Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with active noise canceling which we saw last year, however, with its midrange pricing of ₹1,499, it seems the Redmi Buds 3 Lite has a lot to offer.

On the design front, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite has a matte finish surface and looks quite compact. The Buds 3 Lite is extremely light in weight about 4.04 grams (earbuds) and 35.5 grams with its case. It fits in the hands fairly well due to its curved design, the overall design and build of the case are of decent quality.

You will also see the Redmi branding embossed on the case, a power indicator on the front side, and a USB Type-C at the bottom side for charging. You won’t find any physical buttons on the case. The earbuds come in only Black color, hence you may not get other color options, just one. The box includes earbuds, a USB charging cable, interchangeable eartips, and user manuals.

Opening the case and you will see the earbuds with a sleek design, shiny heads, and an LED power indicator. Usually, we don’t see LEDs on the earbuds, but rather just on the case. The earbuds have an ergonomic design that fits in the ears completely and doesn’t fall off easily.

Performance, Features, & Connectivity

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) which helps block external noise. No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is available which is a high-end feature and is found on earbuds in a higher price range.

Compared to the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, the Lite variant has just the ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and not the high-end active noise cancellation, therefore it’s under the price category of under ₹1,500. In addition to that, you will find low latency Gaming mode for lag-free audio.

The sound quality of the Redmi Buds 3 Lite is decent, at this price you get fairly well sound quality. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2, pairing is easy, it connects instantly when you open the case.

ou get touch controls, double tap left/right earbud to answer incoming calls, or change the song, triple tap left/right earbud to reject/end call or activate voice assistant, press and hold left/right earbud to play/pause and press and hold both earbuds to enter/exit Gaming mode. However, it doesn’t offer in-ear decention, we didn’t find it while using the earbuds, once you remove them from the ears, the music still plays.

Battery Life

Moving to its battery life, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite delivers a decent 18 hours of battery life on a full charge (including the case) while the earbuds last about 5 hours on a single charge and without the case. The battery runtimes are according to your usage and volume levels.

The battery life is fair in its price segment, however, if you want longer battery life, there are earbuds with a battery life of more than 20 hours if you explore in the ₹1500 to ₹2,000 price bracket.

You do get 10-min charging, expect a playback of up to 100 minutes in 10 minutes of charging via its USB Type-C cable.

Verdict – Redmi Buds 3 Lite

The Redmi Bud 3 Lite offers a lightweight easy-to-carry design and fits in well. You get an IP54-rated design which means it’s splashproof and dustproof at certain limits. It comes with 18 hours of total battery life and 10 minutes of quick charging which are certainly good for its price. The sound quality is fairly good and we didn’t face any major connection drops while listening, you get low latency mode for gaming, but a few traits like in-ear detection isn’t available. For the price of ₹1,499, you can’t go wrong with the Redmi Buds Lite 3. If you increase your budget a little bit, you may find more options such as realme Buds Q2 Neo, Dizo Buds P, OPPO Enco Buds, and more.