Xiaomi has launched its True Wireless Stereo TWS earbuds, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India featuring Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology, dual drivers (dynamic + balanced armature), and offers as low as 86 ms super-low latency. The price for these midrange earbuds starts at ₹2,999 and offers up to 30 hours of battery life. Here’s our Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro review.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Specifications

Driver: Dual Drivers (each bud), Dynamic + Balanced Armature

Dual Drivers (each bud), Dynamic + Balanced Armature Audio System On Chip : Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC with Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX Adaptive technology)

: Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC with Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX Adaptive technology) Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Protection: IPX4 Splash & Sweat Proof

IPX4 Splash & Sweat Proof Features: Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support, Super Low Latency mode (86 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support, Super Low Latency mode (86 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection Battery Capacity: 43 mAh (each bud), 600 mAh (case), Li-ion

43 mAh (each bud), 600 mAh (case), Li-ion Battery Runtime: 30 hours in total, 7 hours music playback, 5 hours calling, 120 hours standby

30 hours in total, 7 hours music playback, 5 hours calling, 120 hours standby Battery Charging: 1.5 hours charging time (earbuds), 3 hours (case)

1.5 hours charging time (earbuds), 3 hours (case) Colors: Blue, White, Pink

Blue, White, Pink Weight: 51 grams (case), 4.6 grams (each bud)

51 grams (case), 4.6 grams (each bud) Dimensions: 28 mm x 16 mm x 21 mm (buds), 65 mm x 42 mm x 32 mm (case)

28 mm x 16 mm x 21 mm (buds), 65 mm x 42 mm x 32 mm (case) Price: ₹2,999

₹2,999 Availability: Mi.com, Flipkart

Design & Build Quality

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is a midrange pair of TWS earbuds featuring a dual driver setup and dedicated audio chip – Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC with Bluetooth 5.2 and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support, something you don’t usually find in this segment.

On the design front, the case has a matte finish look which means it doesn’t attract fingerprints, it’s compact and easy to carry weighing about 51 grams. The front side of the case has an LED indicator and the backside has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Opening the case and you will see a rubber padding with a pairing/reset button at the center. The earbuds are in oval-liked shape with a mixed look, dual-tone glossy + matte, the touch area on the buds is all glossy whereas the rest of the part gives you a matte look.

The earbuds weigh about 4.6 grams with the dual-driver setup and offer a sleek compact design. The earbuds come with IPX4 water-resistant design meaning they can resist water splashes and sweat.

The bottom side has charging pins, and the front has touch controls for controlling the music and calls. It comes with different size earcups that can be changed according to your ear size. The earbuds are easy to wear due to the ear cups design.

Here’s our unboxing and hands-on with the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro and its features overview.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Qualcomm offers Bluetooth audio chips that are optimized for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and other similar accessories, the QCC3040 is among the entry-level Audio SoCs from Qualcomm.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is equipped with Dual Drivers: a dynamic armature and a balanced armature to deliver immersive sound, the output of the earbuds is High Definition, it offers incredible audio performance, you will hear deep bass and clear trebles whilst having modest vocals. The earbuds offer sharp details, the sound quality is clean on full volumes with no distortion. The audio experience is far more diverse as compared to the regular TWS earbuds in this range.

For gamers, it comes with 86 ms super-low latency mode to ensure better synchronization and lag-free audio while playing games. We didn’t find any touch controls to enable the latency mode, it seems the latency mode activates automatically when you start the game.

One of the major highlights of the earbuds is its Bluetooth 5.2 aptX Adaptive support that adjusts its bitrate to ensure a better connection and enhance the sound quality. Do note that, there’s no active noise cancellation available on the earbuds which could be a disappointment for those who desire it.

The gesture controls work like this, a double-tap on the left invokes the voice assistant while a double-tap on the right plays/pauses the music. Touch and hold on either will skip to the previous/next track, the single tap doesn’t do anything. Rivals such as realme offer an interface with its realme Link app for the earbuds, Xiaomi has no companion app for Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.

Battery Runtime & Charging

As for its battery life, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offers up to 30 hours of battery life with the case and lasts up to 7 hours on a single earbud. The earbuds offer 5 hours of calling, 7 hours of music playback, and 120 hours of standby time on 100% battery.

Expect the battery life to last 10 days if you use the earbuds for up to 3 hours a day. Due to the absence of the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature, the battery runtime increases.

On the charging side, the earbuds take up to 1.5 hours to charge fully from 0% to 100% whereas the case takes about 3 hours to charge completely. The case has a 600 mAh battery whereas the earbuds offer a 43 mAh battery each. Charging takes via a Type-C USB port, you will have to purchase a USB Type-C cable separately since the box doesn’t offer one.

Verdict

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro uses advanced tech to deliver better sound quality, the buds are equipped with dual drivers (dynamic + balanced armature) to enhance the audio output. The earbuds offer incredible audio performance, deep bass, and clear trebles for this segment. The only thing it lacks is the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The battery life is another major highlight of the earbuds, you will get up to 30 hours of battery life (with case) and 7 hours of music playback on earbuds in a single charge. At the price of ₹2,999, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is recommended for music lovers and audiophiles.