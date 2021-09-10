JioPhone Next now in Advanced Trials; confirmed to launch before Diwali

JioPhone Next, the upcoming budget smartphone from Reliance Jio under a partnership with Google for entry-level smartphones, is now in the “Advanced Testing” phase, reveals the company.

Apart from that, the company has also revealed that the device will be available for purchase in the country by Diwali this year. This means that the smartphone will be rolled out in the Indian market by 4th November.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had announced that the device will be launched on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the new announcement confirms that the device’s launch has been delayed, which is likely because of the global chip shortage.

Details about the upcoming JioPhone Next are not yet available but leaks indicate that the device will have support for 4G connectivity and will come pre-loaded with Google Play and India-specific Snapchat lenses.

It is said to come with features like Read Aloud and Translate Now to make the device more accessible to users. The phone’s render showcases that it has thick bezels and one camera each on the front and back of the phone.

Based on the leaks, the JioPhone Next will be running the Android 11 Go Edition and could come with a 5.5-inch display. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm QM215 SoC with 2/3 GB and 64/32 GB internal storage. It will reportedly be powered by a 2,500mAh battery. Do note that these specifications are not yet confirmed.

A recent leak has revealed that the smartphone will cost around ₹3,499 in the Indian market, which is roughly around $50.