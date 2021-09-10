Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India for ₹6,499

Amazon has a lineup of Fire TV Stick devices, which can be connected to any television set with an HDMI port and it transforms that TV into a Smart TV powered by the retail giant’s Fire TV operating system.

Today, the company has launched its latest device in the lineup — Fire TV Stick 4K Max. As the name indicates, it’s an enhanced version of the Fire TV Stick 4K that was previously launched in India.

The device comes powered by MediaTek MT8696 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and IMG GE8300 GPU which is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than its predecessor. It packs 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, thanks to the MT7921LS chip. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 LE to pair compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more. There’s an HDMI ARC output and micro USB for power.

The TV stick supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), offers access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, has Live View Picture-in-Picture.

Coming to the pricing, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at ₹6,499 in the Indian market and is now up for pre-orders. The device will go on sale in India from 7th October through Amazon and select malls in the country.