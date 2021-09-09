Realme Pad powered by Helio G80 SoC, 4 GB RAM goes official in India; price starts at ₹13,999

After months of rumors and leaks, Realme has today officially launched its first-ever tablet — Realme Pad. The launch of this new tablet from the company comes just weeks after the Chinese brand launched its first laptop dubbed Realme Book Slim.

The device comes with a 6.9mm ultra-slim metal body. The Realme Pad features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display that offers an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM.

There’s an 8-megapixel ultra-wide front-facing camera and dual mics for noise cancellation. The device also packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Smart PA.

It runs Realme UI for Pad which is based on the Android 11 operating system. It comes with support for features like AIoT Smart unlock, screen mirroring, and more. The tablet is powered by a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The pricing of Realme Pad starts at ₹13,999 and goes up to ₹17,999, depending on the model and variant. It will be available for purchase in India from 16th September via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores. However, the Wi-Fi-only entry-level version will be available at a later date.

Realme Pad Specifications

Display: 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) WUXGA+ LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness

10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) WUXGA+ LCD screen with up to 360 nits brightness CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU RAM: 3/4 GB RAM

3/4 GB RAM Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

32/64 GB eMMC 5.1; expandable up to 1TB with microSD OS: Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad

Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad Rear Camera: 8 MP rear camera

8 MP rear camera Front Camera: 8 MP 105° ultra-wide sensor

8 MP 105° ultra-wide sensor Other Features: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, Smart PA

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified, Adaptive Surround Sound, Smart PA Connectivity Options: 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C

4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C Battery: 7100mAh battery with18W fast charging, reverse charging

Realme Pad Pricing and Availability in India