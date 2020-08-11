Redmi K30 Ultra powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 8 GB RAM goes official in China

To celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, along with the Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi has also launched Redmi K30 Ultra smartphone in China. The phone is an upgraded variant of the Redmi K30 series flagship devices launched by the company this year.

It features a 6.67-inch E3 Super AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, with support for 5G SA/NSA connectivity.

The device comes in four different memory variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 8 GB + 512 GB. It packs LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 for the internal storage.

As for the camera department, the phone has a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel 1/1.7″ primary sensor, a 13-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, it features a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Just like other recently launched Xiaomi phones, this one too is running the Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 on top.

The Redmi K30 Ultra comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that the company claims can charge the phone fully in an hour. The phone is now up for pre-order and will go on sale from 14th August in China.

Redmi K30 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nit (HBM) / 500nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nit (HBM) / 500nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: Qualcomm Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor

Qualcomm Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor GPU: Mali-G77 MC9

Mali-G77 MC9 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 2.1 storage

128/256/512 GB UFS 2.1 storage Software: MIUI 12 based on Android 10

MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 5 MP macro lens + 13 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor

64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 5 MP macro lens + 13 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green

Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green Battery: 4500 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability