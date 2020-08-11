Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 120x hybrid zoom, SD865 SoC, and 16 GB RAM goes official in China

By Jeet

Today, in order to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, Xiaomi has launched a new Mi 10 variant in the Chinese market — Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. A variant of the flagship smartphone, it comes with several advanced specs and features.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display that offers 800-nit brightness. The company says that the display panel, which offers 120Hz refresh rate support, has been calibrated for color accuracy.

It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Instead of a 108-megapixel of Mi 10 Pro, the newly launched Mi 10 Ultra features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor but comes with features like 10x optical zoom, 120z hybrid zoom, and 8K video capture. To complete the quad-camera setup, it packs another 48-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens.

On the front side, the device features a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 on top.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with support for 120W Quick Charge 5 and PD3.0 wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+,  120Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform
  • GPU: Adreno 650 GPU
  • RAM: 8/12/16 GB LPPDDR5
  • Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • OS: MIUI 12 based on Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP main camera with 1/ 1.32″ OV48C sensor, 48 MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens, 20 MP 128° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 12 MP 1/2.6″ 2PD sensor
  • Front Camera: 20 MP
  • Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers
  • Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C
  • Colors: Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition
  • Battery: 4500 mAh with 120W QC 5 / PD3.0 wired, 50W wireless fast charging, 10W wireless reverse charging

Pricing and Availability

  • 8 GB + 128 GB: 5,299 yuan (~$762)
  • 8 GB + 256 GB: 5,599 yuan (~$806)
  • 12 GB + 256 GB: 5,999 yuan (~$863)
  • 16 GB + 512 GB: 6,999 yuan (~$1,007)
  • Availability: From 16th August in China

 

