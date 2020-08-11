Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 120x hybrid zoom, SD865 SoC, and 16 GB RAM goes official in China

Today, in order to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, Xiaomi has launched a new Mi 10 variant in the Chinese market — Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. A variant of the flagship smartphone, it comes with several advanced specs and features.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display that offers 800-nit brightness. The company says that the display panel, which offers 120Hz refresh rate support, has been calibrated for color accuracy.

It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Instead of a 108-megapixel of Mi 10 Pro, the newly launched Mi 10 Ultra features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor but comes with features like 10x optical zoom, 120z hybrid zoom, and 8K video capture. To complete the quad-camera setup, it packs another 48-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens.

On the front side, the device features a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 on top.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with support for 120W Quick Charge 5 and PD3.0 wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Specifications

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8/12/16 GB LPPDDR5

8/12/16 GB LPPDDR5 Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage OS: MIUI 12 based on Android 10

MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP main camera with 1/ 1.32″ OV48C sensor, 48 MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens, 20 MP 128° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 12 MP 1/2.6″ 2PD sensor

48 MP main camera with 1/ 1.32″ OV48C sensor, 48 MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens, 20 MP 128° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 12 MP 1/2.6″ 2PD sensor Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C Colors: Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition

Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition Battery: 4500 mAh with 120W QC 5 / PD3.0 wired, 50W wireless fast charging, 10W wireless reverse charging

Pricing and Availability