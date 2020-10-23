Xiaomi’s Redmi 30S to launch in China on 27th October

Xiaomi has launched several variants of the Redmi K30 smartphone this year and now the company is all set to launch yet another one in the coming days. The Chinese company is now expected to launch a new smartphone named Redmi K30S in its home country on 27th October.

If the reports are to be believed, then the upcoming smartphone will be a rebranded model of the Mi 10T smartphone. The phone’s posters are doing rounds on Weibo, confirming the name and some key specifications.

The Redmi K30S has already passed through the TENAA certification process, which has revealed that the device will feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device will have a punch-hole cutout on the top of the notch for housing the front-facing camera which is said to be of 20 MP. Underneath, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.

In the camera department, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP maco lens. It will be running MIUI 12 and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

