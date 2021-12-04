Redmi K50 series smartphones tipped to launch in February 2022

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K50 series smartphones as the successor to the Redmi K40 lineup but the company has not revealed anything about the upcoming devices despite the K50 series making rounds in the news for quite some time.

Now, if the report from the tipster Digital Chat Station is to be believed, the Redmi K50 series will be officially launched towards the end of February 2022. The timeline is in line with the Redmi K40 series which was launched earlier this year.

It is being said that the phone will come in four models — K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming. It is said to have four different processors — Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 870, MediaTek Dimensity 7000, and Dimensity 9000.

The Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the K50 Pro will have the Snapdragon 870 chip at the helm. The standard K50, as well as the K50 Gaming, are expected to come with the Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000, respectively.

As for the software, the phones will be running the MIUI 13 operating system out-of-the-box based on the Android 12 operating system.

The gaming model is expected to feature either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate screen. It is said to be an OLED panel that will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone may have a 64MP quad-camera system and could be called the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro.

Source