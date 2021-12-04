In the newly released Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft automatically installs cumulative updates on the system. These may not be ideal settings for everyone as the computer needs to be restarted after installing the update. Also, the updates can sometimes break the smoother operation of the system with some random bugs, affecting the functionality.

If you are one of those users who don’t want the Windows 11 OS to automatically install updates in the system, then there are several different ways to alter the settings. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can disable automatic update installation in Windows 11 thorugh the Services tool.

How to disable auto update installation in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Run window on your Windows 11 computer. For this, press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard.

Step 2: When the Run window opens, type “services.msc” and then click on the Ok button.

Step 3: In Services, select the Windows Update service. You need to right-click on it and then click on “properties” to open the properties of the Windows Update service.

Step 4: Now, go to the general tab in the Windows update properties. From the drop-down list on the right side of the Startup type, select “Disabled”.

Step 5: Once you have made the changes, click on the “Apply” button, close the Services window and then restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

That’s it. After following this process, the automatic update installed on your Windows 11 computer will be stopped. You can follow the same process and change the status from “Disabled” to “Enabled” in step 4 to undo the changes.