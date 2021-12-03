OPPO’s first foldable smartphone gets certified; expected to launch soon

Foldable smartphones have gained a lot of traction lately and Samsung, one of the first movers in this category has doubled down to make them the mainstream models and get the major pie of the market share. Several other companies are working on their own foldable phones and it looks like we could soon get OPPO’s foldable smartphone.

A new OPPO smartphone with model number “PEUM00” has been certified by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and it is being claimed that the device is the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone.

The certification process indicates that the smartphone is ready to get launched and it should be made official pretty soon. If the reports are to be believed, then the OPPO foldable smartphone is expected to get launched sometime this month.

Based on the previous reports, the phone is said to be called OPPO Find N and will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ processor and not the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It will have an inwards folding design and could feature a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO screen technology is also expected to be adopted, allowing a dynamic refresh rate from just 1Hz all the way to 120Hz.

For photography, the Chinese company will be using its first-ever self-developed image chip. The yet unannounced chip will be using a custom 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and will be capable of capturing some really stunning images.

OPPO had previously shown off a foldable smartphone concept and patents from the company have indicated that the brand is working on a mass-production of such form-factors for quite some time now and it’s finally the time OPPO makes it official.

