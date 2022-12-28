As expected, at a launch event in China, Xiaomi-backed Redmi announced several new products, including the latest Redmi K-series smartphones under the new Redmi K60 lineup. The company has announced three models — Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60 E.

The top-end model in the lineup, Redmi K60 Pro, features a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED flat screen with a peak brightness of 1400 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone’s back panel has a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor with Cyberfocus 2.0 technology, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

On the other hand, the Redmi K60 comes with the same display specs as the Pro model, but it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It also carries the same memory configuration as the Pro model but with UFS 3.1 storage.

The screen size remains the same as K60 and K60 Pro for the Redmi K60 E smartphone, but it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It also has a 3750mm² vapor chamber cooling and packs 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, along with up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

All three smartphones run the MIUI 14 custom interface based on the Android 13 operating system. The Redmi K60 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the K60 and K60 E packs 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

There is also a Redmi K60 Pro Championship Edition with a design similar to a champion sports car on the track, highlighting the performance and speed. The company says that it has a double-sided carbon fiber high-gloss speed line that is neatly divided and exquisite, and the embossed stitching details are like sports seats.

Redmi K60 / K60 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 2K TCL 12-bit AMOLED 20:9 display, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, additional features for K60 and K60 Pro include 1920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, up to 1400 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for K60 Pro, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for K60, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 for K60 E

RAM: 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 / 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

128GB UFS 3.1 / 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Rear Camera: K60 Pro – 50MP with 1/ 1.49″ Sony IMX800 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS + EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

K60 – 64MP Omnivision OV64B sensor, OIS + EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

K60E – 48MP with OIS, LED flash, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 16MP for K60 and K60 Pro and 20MP for K60E

16MP for K60 and K60 Pro and 20MP for K60E Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, USB Type-C, NFC

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, USB Type-C, NFC Battery: 5,000mAh for K60 Pro and 5,500mAh for K60 and K60E

Pricing and Availability

Redmi K60 E 8GB + 128GB: 2199 yuan ($315) 8GB + 256GB – 2399 yuan ($344) 12GB + 256GB – 2599 yuan ($373) 12GB + 512GB – 2799 yuan ($401)

Redmi K60 8GB + 128GB – 2499 yuan ($358) 8GB + 256GB – 2699 yuan ($387) 12GB + 256GB – 2999 yuan ($430) 12GB + 512GB – 3299 yuan ($473) 16GB + 512GB – 3599 yuan ($516)

Redmi K60 Pro 8GB + 128GB – 3299 yuan ($473) 8GB + 256GB – 3599 yuan ($516) 12GB + 256GB – 3899 yuan ($560) 12GB + 512GB – 4299 yuan ($617) Champion Edition – 4599 yuan ($660)



All the smartphone models are currently up for pre-order in the Chinese market and will go on sale in China from 31st December. Currently, there’s no information available about its launch in other markets.