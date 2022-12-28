LG Innotek, which is an electronic component subsidiary of LG, has announced a new camera module for smartphones that comes with cutting-edge technology. The company will reveal more details about the Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module at CES 2023.

The newly unveiled camera module is also known as the Optical Zoom Camera, which is said to have a 4-9 times telephoto range, allowing smartphone cameras to retain full image quality through the entire zoom range and potentially reducing the size and number of modules required.

It brings together telescopic camera functions intended for professional DSLR cameras with smartphone technology. LG’s Optical Zoom Camera has a zoom actuator with movable components, which operates quickly and precisely down to the micrometer while saving battery life.

The company has partnered with Qualcomm to integrate the technology into the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The company says that “it will enhance the image tuning custom for the optics, which includes Auto-Focus, Auto-Exposure, Auto-White Balance, lens shading correction, and much more. Users will be able to focus quickly. And the photos and videos will have stunning image quality.”

Samsung has also developed a similar camera module which is known as the “Folded Lens” with four times zoom, and it was first used in the South Korean giant’s Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. A previous version of the zoom camera module was provided by LG Innotek to Sony for the Xperia 1 IV smartphone.