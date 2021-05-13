Redmi Note 10S powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched its latest Redmi smartphone under the Note 10 lineup in the Indian market — Redmi Note 10S.

The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and has Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powering the device is MediaTek’s Helio G95 processor, coupled with Mali-G76 GPU and 6 GB of RAM.

It also has a dual-layer graphite sheet for controlling the device’s temperature. As for the storage, the device comes in two variants — 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage capacity.

Coming to the optics, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP cameras. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP snapper that takes care of the selfies and video calling needs.

The phone is running the latest MIUI 12.5 custom user interface which is based on the Android 11 operating system. The company says that it will soon roll out the full version through an OTA update with support for uninstalling system apps.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. The smartphone has IP52 ratings for water resistance and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Pricing and Availability