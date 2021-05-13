Redmi Watch with 1.4-inch display and 11 sports modes goes official in India for ₹3,999

Along with the Redmi Note 10S smartphone in the Indian market, Xiaomi has also launched a new Redmi smartwatch in India, dubbed as Redmi Watch.

It comes with a 1.4-inch color LCD touch screen with 320 x 320 pixels screen resolution and 323 PPI pixel density. It also comes with support for more than 200 watch faces.

The device packs a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope, Barometric Press sensor (altimeter), Compass, and Ambient light sensor. It also offers features like Monitoring, Breathing, Notifications, Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flashlight, Music Control, as well as Idle alerts.

24-hour heart rate monitoring, 50-meter (5 ATM) water resistance so that you can also take it for swimming. It also has GPS support and 11 sports modes — Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, Open water swimming, Freestyle, Pool swimming, Cricket, Trekking, Trail run, Walking, and Indoor cycling.

There’s also support for Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate monitoring, and Sleep tracking. The device, which has GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS, is also water-resistant up to 5ATM.

It is powered by a 230mAh battery which as per the company’s claims, can offer nine days of battery life with typical usage and 10 hours of battery life with continuous GPS use in sports mode.

The Redmi Watch comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Ivory. Along with the matching straps, there’s also a separate olive strap. It is priced at ₹3,999 and will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores from 25th May.