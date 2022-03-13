Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro Series in India, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the highest variant in its lineup and is the successor to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The key features of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are 67W fast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP triple cameras, and Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. Take a look at our Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 365 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness (peak), 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 365 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness (peak), 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut Software: Android 11, MIUI 13.0.2

Android 11, MIUI 13.0.2 CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 67W Turbo fast charging

67W Turbo fast charging Price: ₹20,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹22,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹20,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹22,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 15th March 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets

15th March 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets Offers: ₹1,000 off instant discount (HDFC Credit Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI, exchange offers, and more

Design, Display, & Build

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a glossy glass design with unique patterns in its Mirage Blue variant whereas you see a frosted glass on the other two variants – Phantom White and Stealth Black. It follows the design traits from its Xiaomi branded siblings, the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Redmi calls it an EVOL design.

The backside has a quad-camera setup just at the top left side and you will see Redmi branding at the bottom. It comes with flattened sides and rounded corners, the overall design is neat and easy to hold in the hands. The phone has a water-resistant design IP53 certified.

The Redmi Note 11S has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness of the display is 1,200 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 Contrast ratio with DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Despite having an AMOLED display, the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the power key on the right.

The right side has volume buttons and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The bottom side has a triple-slot SIM tray with two SIM slots with support for 5G, and one dedicated microSD card slot.

The bottom side also offers a USB Type-C port for fast charging, a microphone, and a stereo loudspeaker (one at the top). The second microphone is at the top side alongside a 3.5 mm port and an IR blaster.

Software & User Interface

Like its siblings, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also runs on the older Android 11, it offers MIUI 13.0.2 user interface based on the Android 11. The security patch available on the phone is 2022/02/01. It’s 2022 and Android 11 out-of-the-box? We thought Xiaomi India would bring the Android 12 based MIUI on its latest smartphones.

Xiaomi India is still behind in terms of Android software updates, we can see a number of smartphones moved to the Android 12 operating system, manufacturers such as realme, OPPO, OnePlus, and vivo already offers Android 12 in their latest phones. Nevertheless, we believe it’s not too long, Xiaomi India will bring the latest Android update in the coming months, expect the smartphone to receive the updates soon.

Even with Android 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G employs a newer version MIUI 13 with all the latest features in it, you can still enjoy many useful MIUI 13 features. About the MIUI 13 interface, you will see a bunch of new features which include upgrades in design, better background efficiency, faster processing, as well as longer battery life. Some features you see are added live wallpapers, themes, a new sidebar, and more.

The user interface runs smoothly, the 120 Hz display delivers its best to give you a smoother UI experience and UI responsiveness. About the bloatware, you won’t find any major bloatware on the phone, a few apps come pre-installed that can be removed if not required. Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Zili are installed alongwith apps by Xiaomi India.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 which is a mid-range octa-core SoC found on a few recently launched smartphones. Rivals like realme 9 Pro 5G and vivo T1 offer the same processor and are priced under ₹20,000.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The CPU is slightly faster than the Snapdragon 765G and superior to the Snapdragon 720G found. The performance fits the price bracket and is suitable for everyday use, also good for gaming and multitasking. In terms of graphics, you will find an Adreno 619 GPU for gaming, and graphics-intensive tasks. For gamers, the Adreno 619 can run several games smoothly on default graphics settings.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 barely competes with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 (found on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G), if you are a performance user, you might want to switch to the latter for a little more price while the Snapdragon 695 is still good as a midranger.

For its RAM and storage options, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has an LPDDR4x RAM type and UFS 2.2 storage type. It comes in a total of three variants – the base one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at ₹20,999, the second variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at ₹22,999, and the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is priced at ₹24,999. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

Similar to realme and OPPO RAM expansion technology, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G offers a RAM extension of up to 3 GB extra on top of 8 GB. That is, you get a total of 11 GB RAM on the phone, the system automatically extends the RAM by 3 GB.

Cameras

A couple of years back, we saw a chunk of quad cameras phones including the last year’s predecessors – Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro with quad cameras. With the Redmi Note 11 Pro series, the cameras seem degraded in terms of number, you see a triple camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with the depth camera degraded this year.

The triple setup includes a 108 MP primary camera utilizing the Samsung’s HM2 sensor (also found on the Redmi Note 11S), an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2 MP macro, dedicated no telephoto or depth camera is available. The front offers a 16 MP selfie camera.

The camera features included on the phone are Ultra-Wide-Angle, Macro, Portrait, Night mode, 108 MP mode, Dual Video, Long Exposure, Short Video, Panorama, Slow Motion, Movie Frame, Pro color, Timed burst, and a few more. Features like VLOG, 4K recording, Movie Effects, Magic Clone aren’t available.

We took some shots to see how the camera performs, you can see the camera samples below that we’ve attached. The image quality appears to be identical to the Redmi Note 11S, the daylight photography is quite good and is detailed, the photos are bright and clear. Selfies turn out to be decent from its 16 MP camera.

Moving to the video capabilities, you don’t get 4K video recording and even 60 fps recording for 1080 videos, it can record up to 1080p at 30 fps. It can be a letdown if you want to record at higher resolution and increased frame rates. It still has slow-motion video support but no super slow-motion 480 or 960 fps. Recording wide-angle video is possible.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W Turbo fast charing. Similar to the Xiaomi 11i 5G with a 67W fast charging, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also charges at the same speed. That said, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is faster in terms of charging and takes about 15 minutes to charge from 0% to 50% and about 42 minutes to charge from 0% to 100% in a single charge. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can offer up to 2 days of battery life depending upon your usage.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G equips a 120 Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers, a worthy 108 MP camera, and a Snapdragon 695 processor that performs well. Gaming won’t be a letdown on this phone. Besides, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a whopping 67W fast charging support that charges about 50% in just 15 minutes, giving you ample battery life for the day. It also comes in a Mirage Blue color with unique patterns on its glass design while the other two variants come in a frosted glass design, all three supporting the IP53 water-resistant body.

The smartphone has a few shortcomings, no Android 12 out-of-the-box, no option for 4K videos (and 1080p in 60 fps). If you are looking for such traits in this budget, you might want to consider a different option. Overall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, despite having a few shortcomings, is still a great option if you have a budget over ₹20,000.

Strength

Glass Design | Unique Patterns (Mirage Blue variant)

120 Hz smooth AMOLED display

Good performance (6nm Snapdragon 695)

Impressive 108 MP Camera

67W Fast Charging Support

IP53 water-resistant

5G support

Dedicated microSD card slot

3.5 mm Audio Jack

Stereo Speakers

Weakness