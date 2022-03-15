Gone are the days when you needed two separate buttons along with the trackpad on the laptop — one for left click and one for right-click. Most modern laptops only have a trackpad on which the bottom portion of the trackpad acts as buttons that aren’t visible. But the process gets itched into the muscle memory and you don’t have to visually see the buttons to use them.

However, most modern laptops now come with gestures, eliminating the need for clicking the buttons to trigger any action. The Windows operating system from Microsoft, even the latest Windows 11, come with support for multiple gestures for the trackpad. One of the most common uses of the gestures is a two-finger tap to bring up the right-click context menu.

If the feature isn’t enabled on your laptop, then here is a step-by-step guide on how you can enable the finger tap for right-click context menu on devices running the Windows 11 operating system.

How to enable Finger Tap for Right-Click in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can click the start menu and search for the “Settings” app and then open it from the search results or you can press the Windows + I keys shortcut on the keyboard and it will open the Settings app.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, click on the “Bluetooth & devices” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, click on the “Touchpad” option.

Step 4: In the Touchpad settings screen, click on the “Taps” option.

Step 5: Under Taps settings, check the box for the “Tap with two fingers to right-click” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step process on your Windows 11 computer, the finger tap gesture for the right-click has been enabled on your device. From now onwards, you can just tap on the touchpad with two fingers and it will show the context menu that opens with the right-click.

If you enabled this feature just to try it out and aren’t comfortable with this or have too many accidental taps, then you can roll back the change and disable the feature by following the same steps as above and removing the checkmark from the box for the two-finger tap gesture under the taps settings.