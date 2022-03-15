Just after POCO announced its POCO M4 Pro 5G in India, the company released its more affordable 4G variant, the POCO M4 Pro featuring a 90 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 64 MP primary camera, and 33W fast charging. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the POCO M4 Pro 4G variant.

POCO M4 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

Software: Android 11, MIUI 13.0.2

Android 11, MIUI 13.0.2 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.05 GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 33W Pro fast charging

33W Pro fast charging Weight: 179.5 grams

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹16,499 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹17,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Design, Display, & Build

Just like its 5G variant which uses the classic POCO design, the POCO M4 Pro also comes in Yellow Black theme, it comes in three colors – Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow. The design is plastic but seems good and looks very identical to its 5G variant, you will see a large camera placeholder in Black with POCO branding.

The backside has a triple camera setup while the 5G variant has two cameras. The design is IP53 certified which means it’s protected from dust and water splashes, it can survive light rains, but due to its limited protection, you can’t take it underwater.

On the front side, you will find a 6.43-inch Dot display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display uses an AMOLED panel, not like its 5G variant which has an IPS screen.

You can unlock the phone and apps using the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right, the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the power key on the right. The right side also has volume control. The left side has a triple-slot SIM tray with two 4G SIM slots (dual 4G standby) and one dedicated microSD card slot.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port for charging, a microphone (one at the top), loudspeakers (stereo) whereas the top side has a 3.5 mm jack for earphones/headphones, a second speaker, and an IR Blaster.

Hardware, Specifications, & Cameras

On the hardware side, the POCO M4 Pro equips a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz alongwith ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming. The Mediatek Helio G96 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

There are a total of three variants – one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB, and the last one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, all three are priced at ₹14,999, ₹16,499, and ₹17,999 respectively. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The POCO M4 Pro also runs on Android 11 with the newer MIUI 13.0.2, the only downside is that the phone still runs on Android 11, and not the Android 12 the current smartphones are offering. Triple cameras on the backside include a 64 MP primary camera while the two cameras are an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro. The front side offers a 16 MP camera for selfie needs.

The battery on the POCO M4 Pro 4G is 5,000 mAh with a 33W fast charging, the same as on the 5G variant. The 33W charger can charge the battery from 0% to 100% in about 58 minutes.

Early Verdict

The POCO M4 Pro has a good overall package given the price, the POCO M4 Pro has a 90 Hz display, 33W fast charging, 64 MP primary camera, Helio G96 processor, stereo speakers, and a bunch of MIUI 13 features. The price starts at ₹14,999 for its base variant i.e. 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.