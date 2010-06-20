Reliance Mobile

Reliance Communication launches ‘Live Chat’ service for its data customers

By Puneet Jain
1
reliance-logo-5-blueReliance Communications has launched first-of-its kind Customer Care Initiative ‘Live Chat’. This Live Chat service will enable Reliance’s customers with real-time query and issue handling through chat-based online platform.

In the first phase of the launch ‘Live Chat’ will be available to Reliance’s over 1.3 million data customers across the country. Following the implementation of the service across the data business, RCOM plans to extend the service to other business groups.

RCOM has established the ‘Live Chat’ Contact Center at the company’s headquarter at New Mumbai. This facility will have over 500 dedicated workforce equipped to handle 75,000 live customer interactions in a day. RCOM is going Live with its Live Chat service across 15,000 towns with a scale-up plan to cover 24,000 towns by end of the first quarter of this fiscal.

Puneet Jain

I founded MobiGyaan.com in 2008 with an aim to bring the tech news for our readers.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Reliance Communication launches ‘Live Chat’ service for its data customers"

avatar
harsha
harsha

hiii I need to a know a plan about 298 plan

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
wpDiscuz