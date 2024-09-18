Reliance Digital has launched an exciting Diwali Dhamaka offer ahead of the festive season. Customers shopping at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store will be eligible to receive 1-year of JioAirFiber free. The offer is valid not only for new JioAirFiber customers but also for existing JioFiber/JioAirFiber users.

For new JioAirFiber/JioFiber customers

Shop for ₹20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store.

Get a new JioAirFiber connection with the 3-month Diwali plan priced at ₹2,222.

For existing JioAirFiber/JioFiber customers

Make a one-time advance recharge with the 3-month Diwali plan of ₹2,222.

Eligible customers will receive 12 monthly coupons, equal to the value of their active AirFiber plan, starting from November 2024 to October 2025. These coupons can be redeemed within 30 days at any Reliance Digital, MyJio store, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive outlet for their next electronics purchase above ₹15,000. The offer is valid from 18th September 2024 to 3rd November 2024.